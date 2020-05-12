Kathrine Morgan
It is with the deepest sadness that we announce Kathrine Nicole Morgan, on April 26, 2020, passed away peacefully at her home in Carmichael, CA, surrounded by family and friends that loved her. A contagious smile and chuckle, and an amazing heart; she will be missed tremendously by those she touched during her 42 years on this earth. Kathrine "Katie" is survived by her mother Angelika, father Joseph (Yvonne), grandparents Gerald and Anna Roerish, sister Alexandra, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, a great niece, friends, and her dog Spike. Katie was born in Las Vegas, NV, raised in Sacramento, and worked for an energy corporation. Katie had great talent for baking and cooking in general, fabulous crocheting; both hobbies that she created for others to enjoy. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2020.
