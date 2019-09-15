Kathryn Ann of Fair Oaks, California, passed peacefully on August 29, 2019 after suffering a major stroke. Kathryn was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico on September 20, 1954. She attended St. Mels Catholic School, Bella Vista High School and American River College. She maintained close friendships with classmates and fellow workers from the various positions held in the State of California from which she retired in 2011. She loved her work and returned to the State as a Retired Annuitant. She was highly respected by colleagues because of her commitment to service others and volunteer work. She is survived by her loving husband Frank Hernandez, son Daniel Hernandez (Tammy), mother Ruth Roseberry as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. Kathy was preceded in death by her father James Roseberry and brother James. Memorial Services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 7101 Verner Avenue, Citrus Heights on September 28, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. followed by a reception (location to be announced at the end of the Mass). In lieu of flowers please donate to the UC Davis Foundation, Health Sciences, Development and Alumni Relations, UC Davis Health, 4900 Broadway, Suite 1830, Sacramento, CA 95820.

