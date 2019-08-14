Kathryn "Jane" Hifner, 80, of Sacramento, passed away peacefully Friday August 2, 2019. She was born April 11, 1939 in Tulare, California to Glen and Gwen Shore. Jane was a devoted wife, mother, sister & grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family & friends, as well as traveling abroad. "Grandma Jane" was also an avid reader. She was known to read from various locations throughout a day in order to digest a good book. Jane is survived by her son Gerald Arthur Hifner, Daughter-in-law Malia Hifner, Granddaughter Paige Suzanne Hifner, Step Grandson's Michael Brannan and William Brannan, and Brother David Shore, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. Jane was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Wayne Hifner, daughter Suzanne Paige Hifner, and brother Richard Shore. Family & friends are invited to attend a graveside service and reception at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park & Mortuary on Monday August 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. East Lawn is located at 9189 E Stockton Blvd. Elk Grove, CA 95624.

