Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Jean Stevens. View Sign

Mrs. Kathryn Jean Stevens, 85 years old, of North Highlands, CA passed away on February 23, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Her ashes will be interred in the Fair Oaks Cemetery next to her beloved Jack. Kathryn was born in Milton, West Virginia to Okey Daniel Skidmore and Verba Midkiff Skidmore on April 13, 1933. She served in the US Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. She is preceded in death by her husbands' Richard Anthony Stevens and Jack Ernest Barbour and her son Richard Anthony Stevens, Jr. She is survived by her children, Margaret Ann Stevens, Linda Kathryn Alsdorf, Patricia Leigh Haines. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; Katie Szaro, Stephanie Hamilton, Paula Wallace, Jaime Caraska, Marc Taylor, Sarah Taylor, Alicia Alsdorf, Eric Alsdorf, Lindsay Tanner, Abbie Black, Michael Stevens, Zachary Haines, Jenna Custer, Madison Haines, and Jacob Haines.

