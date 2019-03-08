Kathryn Louise (Burnett) Pardun was born in Petaluma, California, on March 26, 1947, to the union of Jack Ryan Burnett and Irma Margaret Kenealey. She is survived by her husband of forty-two years, James, son, Nathan, and daughter, Kara Ramos (Michael). She leaves behind sisters Pattie Shepard (Dave, deceased), Barbara Netter (Joe), Brigid Morris (Ron), Nancy Chadwick (Brent), sister-in-law, Brenda Burnett, stepmother, Gloria Burnett, half-sister, Jennifer Burnett (Tony), sixteen nieces and nephews, numerous friends, neighbors, coworkers, and clients, and four grand pups, Rogue, Reeses, Oreo, and Baxter. Please refer to the Neptune Society online obituary at https://www.neptune-society.com/obituaries/ for an expanded obituary. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 3235 Arden Way, at 10:00 on Thursday, March 14, with a reception to follow at the Howe Avenue Park Community Center, 2201 Cottage Way, from 11:00 to 2:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Horace, Ruth, and Kathryn Pardun Memorial Scholarship at the Colorado State University, Pueblo, Foundation, 2200 Bonforte Blvd., Pueblo, CO, 81001-4901.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 8, 2019