Kathryn Louise (Burnett) Pardun

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Kathy was such a bright but calming light in our community...."
    - Celia Darby
  • "I am so saddened by the loss of Kathy!!! She was..."
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Neptune Society of Northern California

Kathryn Louise (Burnett) Pardun was born in Petaluma, California, on March 26, 1947, to the union of Jack Ryan Burnett and Irma Margaret Kenealey. She is survived by her husband of forty-two years, James, son, Nathan, and daughter, Kara Ramos (Michael). She leaves behind sisters Pattie Shepard (Dave, deceased), Barbara Netter (Joe), Brigid Morris (Ron), Nancy Chadwick (Brent), sister-in-law, Brenda Burnett, stepmother, Gloria Burnett, half-sister, Jennifer Burnett (Tony), sixteen nieces and nephews, numerous friends, neighbors, coworkers, and clients, and four grand pups, Rogue, Reeses, Oreo, and Baxter. Please refer to the Neptune Society online obituary at https://www.neptune-society.com/obituaries/ for an expanded obituary. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 3235 Arden Way, at 10:00 on Thursday, March 14, with a reception to follow at the Howe Avenue Park Community Center, 2201 Cottage Way, from 11:00 to 2:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Horace, Ruth, and Kathryn Pardun Memorial Scholarship at the Colorado State University, Pueblo, Foundation, 2200 Bonforte Blvd., Pueblo, CO, 81001-4901.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 8, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Neptune Society of Northern California - Sacramento
5213 Garfield Avenue | Sacramento, CA 95841 | (916) 338-1111
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.