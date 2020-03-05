Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn M. (Rudesill) Matthews. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn M. Matthews (Rudesill), born Nov. 24, 1941 in Minneapolis, Minnesota passed away in San Leandro, CA on November 26, 2019. Her husband Scott, and parents John and Ellen Rudesill, preceded her in death. She is survived by her 4 daughters, Lisa, Sandra, Ellenor, and Marissa, her 5 grand daughters; her siblings, John Rudesill and Peggy Butcher; and a loving family. Kathy was a life-long environmentalist and civic servant. She was a project manager for the California State Energy Commision from its inception in 1975, creating Environmental Impact Reports for proposed power plants. Prior to that she was employed by CalTrans, working as a single mother while obtaining her Master's Degree in Urban Planning. She previously had received her BA in Anthropology from the University of Riverside, California. Kathy was an early adopter of recycling and was passionate about native plants and water conservation. She served 2 elected terms on the San Juan Water District Board from 1988 - 1996. During her time, she was instrumental in creating their Water Efficient Landscape garden, demonstrating the beauty and sustainability of native plants. She also helped found The New Oaks Project; partening SJWD with local Girl and Boy Scout Troops to collect native oak acorns every Spring, mass plant hundreds of acorns in pots made out of donated milk cartons and then arranged for those seedlings to be planted in an effort to reforest our once-majestic oak groves all across the district. Kathy, and her second husband Scott, were active members of VASA, a Scandanavian social organization. She served in many roles through the years, including District Grand Master in 2006. Additionally, Kathy was active with the Granite Bay Kiwanis club. She was instrumental in many of their fund-raising activities such as the Kiwanis Kantina at the Placer County Fair, and the Kiwanis Snackbar at Granite Bay Highschool athletic events. Kathy and Scott loved to travel during their 40 years together, and they spent much of their time post-retirement globe-trotting to Scandinavia, Vietnam, India, New Zealand, Lapland, and the Panama Canal, often in the company of other members of Friendship Force. Kathy's Celebration of Life will be held 11: 30a Saturday, March 7, at the WEL Garden, San Juan Water District Offices, 9935 AUBURN-FOLSOM ROAD, GRANITE BAY CA 95746. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent in Kathy's name to the Sacramento Native Plant Society. For more information, please contact her daughter, Sandra at (404) 414 6682 or email to

