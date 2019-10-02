Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn (Casey) Peterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn Peterson passed peacefully on September 27, 2019 at the age of 96, surrounded by her family. Kathryn was born on November 19, 1922 in Sacramento. She was preceded in death by her parents John S. and Ellen (Carraghar) Casey, sisters Ellen Mier and Ruth Mary Phillips McCormack, brother John "Jack" Casey, great-grandson O'Brien Swanston, loving husband John F. Peterson, Sr. and son John F. Peterson, Jr. Kathryn leaves sons Jim (Debbie) of Whitefish, MT, Ted (Anne) of La Jolla, CA, and Michael (Heather) of Carmichael, CA, and daughters Helen Swanston (Bob, deceased) of Loreto, Mexico, Nancy Elorduy (Michael) of Gold River, CA, and Joan Koewler of Rancho Cordova, CA. Kathryn also leaves 19 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, a great great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Liturgy and Mass will be held in Kathryn's honor at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Sacramento on Friday, October 4th at 1:00 p.m., followed by the Rite of Committal at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Milagro Centre in Carmichael. For more information and online guestbook please visit

