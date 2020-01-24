Born in Stockton, California on February 2, 1948 and passed away peacefully at home in Sacramento on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She worked as a daycare mom, men's and youth soccer league director, family matriarch, mediator, peacekeeper, but most of all she enjoyed being a loving mother. She leaves behind daughters Tina, Gina and Becky and many close family friends who call her mom. Kathy's wishes were not to have any public services and will be put to rest with her loving husband Ronnie at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 24, 2020