Kathy Chapman
May 14, 1942 - October 21, 2020
Sacramento, California - Kathy, Aunt Kathy, Mom, Grandma… daughter, aunt, wife, beloved mother & grandmother, mother-law, and friend… all titles that Kathy took GREAT pride in.
Kathy Ann Upton was born in Detroit, MI on May 14, 1942. As a young girl, her family moved west, eventually landing in Sacramento, CA. Kathy was an overachiever who never settled for less than the highest score in her class, graduating mid-year from San Juan High School - Class of 1960. She began working at Sears Roebuck right out of high school, until she was 18 and could begin her 45-year career at Aerojet as the Executive Secretary to the Vice President of Finance.
Kathy enjoyed many things which often centered around dancing. She was a member of the West Coast Swing Society and Sacramento Jazz Society. It was through dancing that Kathy met her late husband and favorite dance partner, Doug. Later in life, one of her biggest joys were her dance lessons with World Champion ballroom dancer, Corky Ballas, who she deemed "swoon-worthy."
Kathy's greatest joy though, was her family. At age 20, Kathy married Clyde Willis and within a year had her only child LeeAnn. Kathy was a doting mom, whose world centered around her daughter. After offering her daughter lessons in every sport and dance imaginable, artistic roller skating stuck. Kathy was well-known within the skating community for ALWAYS being there to cheer her daughter on and beading her dresses by hand, earning the title, "Queen of the Dingle-Dangles." In 1988, Kathy's first grandchild was born, followed by her second in 1992. If there is a stereotypical grandma, Kathy was it… simply the BEST. When her granddaughter, Kayla, was born at 10lbs. 7oz., Kathy stood beaming with pride in the nursery window as two women said, "Oh, look at that one, she's a little porker." To which she proudly turned to show off her "Grandma" sweatshirt and responded, "She's BEAUTIFUL!" When her grandson, Alex, spent the first 10 days of his life in the NICU, Kathy was there every opportunity there was to visit. When Kathy's granddaughter also began competing in roller skating, Kathy then traveled with her daughter and granddaughter to be their biggest cheerleaders. Family trips to Disneyland were epic; Kathy never failed to amuse her family… oh the stories we could tell…
In January 2012, Kathy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Throughout her journey, Kathy defied all odds and surpassed the expectations of every stage of the disease. As her grandson would say… Super Grandma! On September 15, 2020, Kathy was diagnosed with COVID-19. Despite eventually testing negative, the impacts of COVID combined with late-stage Alzheimer's was too much to overcome. Her journey ended with her passing on October 21, 2020.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, James & Esther Upton; sister, Sharon Munger; brother, James H. Upton; and husband, Douglas Chapman. Kathy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, LeeAnn (Willis-Newsom) & Greg Kaderabek; granddaughter and "nice young man," Kayla (Prior) & Devin Chambers; grandson, Alex Kaderabek; furbaby, Tinkerbell; as well as a niece, nephews, and many cousins.
Kathy has been cremated in accordance with her written directions of, "Don't drop! Don't scorch! Process until fluffy! Keep away from fans!" A private graveside service will be held November 10, 2020 at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes in Sacramento, CA. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
"I lived. I loved. Now I'm dancing in heaven."