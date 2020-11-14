Kathy Gobbi
October 18, 1952 - October 23, 2020
Roseville, California - It is with great sadness we announce the loss of a beautiful loving spirit, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. On October 23, Kathy passed away unexpectedly due to a very brief battle with cancer.
Kathy grew up in Sacramento. She graduated from Encina High School where she met and ultimately married Mike Gobbi, her high school sweetheart of 53 years. She went on to graduate from Heald's Business College.
After the birth of their two children, Kathy got her Real Estate License. She enjoyed an illustrious 40-year career in Real Estate helping Buyers and Sellers throughout the greater Sacramento Valley. Together, with her husband Mike, they built a highly successful business that created many wonderful friendships and allowed them to travel the world together.
For the past 2 ½ years Kathy was the sales Manager for the award-winning Keller Williams Real Estate office in Roseville, consisting of over 250 agents. There she used her extensive knowledge and expertise in Real Estate to help train and mentor countless agents. She was deeply loved and respected by the agents and staff and was jokingly referred to as the "Queen of Contracts" within her Keller Williams Family.
Kathy cherished the times spent with her grandchildren. She loved doing crafts with her Granddaughter Auburn and attending soccer games to watch her Grandson Jordan play. She was looking forward to moving to Tennessee soon to be able to spend more time with them and the rest of the family.
Kathy loved to read. She always had a book or a magazine in her hand. She also loved being in her yard attending her beautiful flowers and cuddling with her two little dogs. She was always up for an adventurous road trip with her girlfriends. She also loved to travel to far off places with her family. Kathy and Mike also traveled extensively with two other couples around the world. Together they were referred to as "the Six Pack" by friends and family.
Kathy was generous and loving and always ready to give and pitch in to help in any way possible. She is loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Kathy is survived by her husband Mike of 47 years, Son Ken Gobbi of Carmichael, CA, Daughter Gina, husband Eric and Grandchildren Auburn & Jordan Velasquez of Tennessee.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 18th @ 1:00 PM at Lassila Funeral Chapel, 551 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn, CA.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt Health or a charity of your choice
. https://give.vanderbilthealth.org/give/197787/?c_src2=CV11#!/donation/checkout