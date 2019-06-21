Kathy Libicki passed away this past weekend of natural causes at her home in Pleasant Valley, Ca. Kathy was a proud mother, grandmother, devoted friend, dog lover, and kind soul to everyone she encountered. Born Kathryn Lorraine Talz on November 30, 1947, in Chicago, Il., Kathy earned her bachelor's degree at Mundelein Woman's College in 1969. Kathy worked as an HR professional in Sonoma county for many years while raising her son, before moving to El Dorado county where she served as County Human Resources Director until her retirement in 2004. Kathryn was a free spirit, a strong and pioneering woman of her time, creative, intellectual; she lived the life she wanted, and will be missed greatly by those she leaves behind. Public memorial services to be held Saturday 6/22 in El Dorado County, from 4-7pm at Pioneer Park (6740 Fairplay Rd, Somerset, CA 95684), additional details at www.kathrynlibicki.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 21, 2019