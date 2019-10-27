Kay "Carol" Burns, 75, of Citrus Heights, CA passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019 with her daughter and family at her side. Born January 5, 1944 in Sacramento, CA. Kay spent her entire career in the Credit Industry, working for 45 years as a Credit Manager, with much of her career spent at her beloved River City Rentals, where she was affectionately known as Ma. She is survived by her daughter Shannon Leach, grandson Ryan Fiola, sister Charlotte Turnbow (Mike), numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. Preceded in death by her husband Johny Burns, parents Clark Morris Sr., Hertha Gamble, and brother Clarkie Morris. Viewing to be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, CA 95841. Funeral to be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. also at East Lawn. Burial and luncheon immediately following.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 27, 2019