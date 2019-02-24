Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Dallas Messmer. View Sign

Kay Dallas Messmer (born Jan. 17, 1922 and raised in the Carthage, TN area) was the ninth child of Lenoard and Ellen Grisham. Passed at the age of 97 on Feb. 7, 2019. War-time job opportunities drew her to work in Nashville after two years of college. A sorority sister introduced her to Frank Messmer, an Army Air Corps officer on temporary duty in Nashville. They met Sept. 30, 1944 and married on Dec. 16. The wedding was to be in Nashville but Frank was called back to his base at Ft.Thomas, KY (the entire wedding party relocated to have the wedding in the fort chapel). They were warned that a war-time marriage of such short engagement would never last. It didn't: only fifty-one years and three months, ending with Frank's death. In Mar. 1946, their son, Michael was born. After Frank was discharged from active duty, they moved to Springfield, MO. Later they returned to the Ft. Thomas area where Frank worked for a company in Cincinnati and Kay worked for the . In 1950 they moved to North Kansas City, MO. but after a major flood (with Kay gathering neighbor kids for evacuation and having to leave her husband trapped on the other side of the river) they decided to move to higher ground in Gladstone. They lived in the Kansas City area for over 14 years. During this time Kay worked briefly for a department store, then many years as executive secretary for the KC Chamber of Commerce, and later as secretary and bookkeeper for a CPA. Somehow, while holding these full time jobs she also managed to be a Cub Scout Den Mother, PTA president and president of the church women's missionary society. And raise a son. In 64 they moved to Sioux City, IA where Frank ran an insurance agency and Kay became his secretary.In 73 Frank went to work for Cal West Insurance in Sacramento. Soon Kay was again involved in numerous activities including the Casa de los Ninos restaurant (which she helped start to raise money for the Sacramento Children's Home and served on the Home's board of directors), the Assistance League (which awarded her as the longest serving volunteer in Sacramento a few years ago), PEO, and countless hours at Northminster Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her son, Michael, and his wife Barbara; grandson Matthew, great grandchildren Cameron and Mercedes, great-great grandson Maxwell and a host of dear friends in Sacramento and across the country. The celebration of life will be held at Northminster Church at 1pm March 2nd.Those wishing to offer a gift in her name are urged to give to Northminster or the Sacramento ChildrenÕs Home.

Kay Dallas Messmer (born Jan. 17, 1922 and raised in the Carthage, TN area) was the ninth child of Lenoard and Ellen Grisham. Passed at the age of 97 on Feb. 7, 2019. War-time job opportunities drew her to work in Nashville after two years of college. A sorority sister introduced her to Frank Messmer, an Army Air Corps officer on temporary duty in Nashville. They met Sept. 30, 1944 and married on Dec. 16. The wedding was to be in Nashville but Frank was called back to his base at Ft.Thomas, KY (the entire wedding party relocated to have the wedding in the fort chapel). They were warned that a war-time marriage of such short engagement would never last. It didn't: only fifty-one years and three months, ending with Frank's death. In Mar. 1946, their son, Michael was born. After Frank was discharged from active duty, they moved to Springfield, MO. Later they returned to the Ft. Thomas area where Frank worked for a company in Cincinnati and Kay worked for the . In 1950 they moved to North Kansas City, MO. but after a major flood (with Kay gathering neighbor kids for evacuation and having to leave her husband trapped on the other side of the river) they decided to move to higher ground in Gladstone. They lived in the Kansas City area for over 14 years. During this time Kay worked briefly for a department store, then many years as executive secretary for the KC Chamber of Commerce, and later as secretary and bookkeeper for a CPA. Somehow, while holding these full time jobs she also managed to be a Cub Scout Den Mother, PTA president and president of the church women's missionary society. And raise a son. In 64 they moved to Sioux City, IA where Frank ran an insurance agency and Kay became his secretary.In 73 Frank went to work for Cal West Insurance in Sacramento. Soon Kay was again involved in numerous activities including the Casa de los Ninos restaurant (which she helped start to raise money for the Sacramento Children's Home and served on the Home's board of directors), the Assistance League (which awarded her as the longest serving volunteer in Sacramento a few years ago), PEO, and countless hours at Northminster Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her son, Michael, and his wife Barbara; grandson Matthew, great grandchildren Cameron and Mercedes, great-great grandson Maxwell and a host of dear friends in Sacramento and across the country. The celebration of life will be held at Northminster Church at 1pm March 2nd.Those wishing to offer a gift in her name are urged to give to Northminster or the Sacramento ChildrenÕs Home. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.