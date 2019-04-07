Kay Lynn Owens born December 12, 1967 in Sacramento CA, passed away suddenly in her home in Las Vegas NV on March 12, 2019. Kay grew up in the neighboring city of Elk Grove. Kay Lynn graduated from St. Francis Girls High School in 1985, attended San Francisco University and went on to continue her education in Maui Hawaii where she spent 20+ years of her adult life and received a Degree as a Registered Nurse from the University of Hawaii, Maui. Kay was employed with United Health Care. Kay is survived by her parents Gwendolyn and Leo Clark of Henderson NV; her sons Cameron Mederios and Jayden Owens; her Brother Charlie James Owens, Jr, Step Sister Angela Clark-Casanave and Step Brother Mark Clark; granddaughter Serenity Rose Medeiros and grandson Ryze Medeiros; nephews Christopher James Owens and Jesse Owens, along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Memorial Service and Ash Scattering ceremony is scheduled for May 24, 2019 at 8:00 AM at the Kalaepohaku Beach in Kihei Maui HI.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Lynn Owens.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 7, 2019