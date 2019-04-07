Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Lynn Owens. View Sign

Kay Lynn Owens born December 12, 1967 in Sacramento CA, passed away suddenly in her home in Las Vegas NV on March 12, 2019. Kay grew up in the neighboring city of Elk Grove. Kay Lynn graduated from St. Francis Girls High School in 1985, attended San Francisco University and went on to continue her education in Maui Hawaii where she spent 20+ years of her adult life and received a Degree as a Registered Nurse from the University of Hawaii, Maui. Kay was employed with United Health Care. Kay is survived by her parents Gwendolyn and Leo Clark of Henderson NV; her sons Cameron Mederios and Jayden Owens; her Brother Charlie James Owens, Jr, Step Sister Angela Clark-Casanave and Step Brother Mark Clark; granddaughter Serenity Rose Medeiros and grandson Ryze Medeiros; nephews Christopher James Owens and Jesse Owens, along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Memorial Service and Ash Scattering ceremony is scheduled for May 24, 2019 at 8:00 AM at the Kalaepohaku Beach in Kihei Maui HI.

Kay Lynn Owens born December 12, 1967 in Sacramento CA, passed away suddenly in her home in Las Vegas NV on March 12, 2019. Kay grew up in the neighboring city of Elk Grove. Kay Lynn graduated from St. Francis Girls High School in 1985, attended San Francisco University and went on to continue her education in Maui Hawaii where she spent 20+ years of her adult life and received a Degree as a Registered Nurse from the University of Hawaii, Maui. Kay was employed with United Health Care. Kay is survived by her parents Gwendolyn and Leo Clark of Henderson NV; her sons Cameron Mederios and Jayden Owens; her Brother Charlie James Owens, Jr, Step Sister Angela Clark-Casanave and Step Brother Mark Clark; granddaughter Serenity Rose Medeiros and grandson Ryze Medeiros; nephews Christopher James Owens and Jesse Owens, along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Memorial Service and Ash Scattering ceremony is scheduled for May 24, 2019 at 8:00 AM at the Kalaepohaku Beach in Kihei Maui HI. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close