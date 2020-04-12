Kay Potter, born February 28, 1940, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Ray and Marie Magnuson, passed away on March 23, 2020, In Roseville, California. She is survived by her husband James, daughter Kareen Freeman, grandchildren James, William and Sophia Gietzen, and sister Norma Jaget (Charles). Kay was a graduate of CSUS Humbolt with a major in music and taught elementary school music for 35 years, mostly in the Rio Linda Union School District. She also used her talents as choir director, organist, pianist, and choir member in various churches throughout her life, the last being the Shepherd of the Sierra Presbyterian Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2020