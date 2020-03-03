Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kaye Kikuyo Kato. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kaye Kikuyo Kato passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020, after a brief battle with pneumonia and other health issues. She was 91 years old. Kaye was born to Toyosaburo and Kame Fujii on November 29, 1928, in Sacramento. Kaye was preceded in death by her husband Kiyoshi and sister Jeanne Fujitani. She is survived by her son Keith (Shirley) Kato, daughter Naomi Hamamoto, grandsons Jeffrey Kato, Russell Kato, Jason Hamamoto, and granddaughter Kara Hamamoto. She leaves behind sisters Chieko Alice Yagi, Betty Kashiwahara (Fred), May Shimada (Dave), Judy Brewster, sisters-in-law Kathryn Hamada, Emi Inouye, and many nieces and nephews. Kaye worked as a key data operator for the State of California for more than 30 years. She had a keen interest in Japan and loved listening to Japanese music especially since her husband Kiyo loved karaoke and singing Japanese songs. Kaye was known for her kind and polite ways. Kaye suffered a life-threatening stroke in 2014, and as a result had to move to the Asian Community Center (ACC) Greenhaven Terrace Assisted Living Facility. She met many new friends there and learned how to play the ukulele, dominos, and Uno. The family is extremely grateful to the staff at the ACC who took exceptional care of her. We will forever be indebted to the ACC for providing a safe, comfortable, and caring environment for Mom to thrive. A private service was held at the Sacramento Buddhist Church.

Kaye Kikuyo Kato passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020, after a brief battle with pneumonia and other health issues. She was 91 years old. Kaye was born to Toyosaburo and Kame Fujii on November 29, 1928, in Sacramento. Kaye was preceded in death by her husband Kiyoshi and sister Jeanne Fujitani. She is survived by her son Keith (Shirley) Kato, daughter Naomi Hamamoto, grandsons Jeffrey Kato, Russell Kato, Jason Hamamoto, and granddaughter Kara Hamamoto. She leaves behind sisters Chieko Alice Yagi, Betty Kashiwahara (Fred), May Shimada (Dave), Judy Brewster, sisters-in-law Kathryn Hamada, Emi Inouye, and many nieces and nephews. Kaye worked as a key data operator for the State of California for more than 30 years. She had a keen interest in Japan and loved listening to Japanese music especially since her husband Kiyo loved karaoke and singing Japanese songs. Kaye was known for her kind and polite ways. Kaye suffered a life-threatening stroke in 2014, and as a result had to move to the Asian Community Center (ACC) Greenhaven Terrace Assisted Living Facility. She met many new friends there and learned how to play the ukulele, dominos, and Uno. The family is extremely grateful to the staff at the ACC who took exceptional care of her. We will forever be indebted to the ACC for providing a safe, comfortable, and caring environment for Mom to thrive. A private service was held at the Sacramento Buddhist Church. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close