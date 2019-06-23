Kazue was born in Vorden, CA, on April 20, 1922 and passed away on June 14, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband Roy Hiroshi of 58 years, her parents Gunji and Kamiyo Miyasaki, her sisters Sakae Miyasaki and Toshie Handa. She is survived by her children Kathleen (Eiji) Yamamoto, Richard, Ruby (David Williams) and Dave; grandchildren Ryan (Phing) and Brett Yamamoto and Matthew Shintani; great grandchildren Blake, Jayden and Oliver Yamamoto. A private family service was held at the Sacramento Buddhist Church. The family requests no koden please.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 23, 2019