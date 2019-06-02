Kazuko "Kay" Hannigan, 87, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at her residence, Sun Oak Senior Living, in Citrus Heights. While originally from Shizuoka, Japan, in 1963, she became a naturalized citizen of the United States during a ceremony in Washington, DC. Kay had many interests over the years: bowling, cooking, knitting, gardening, bingo, flower arranging, sewing, dancing, and singing karaoke. The thing she loved most however, was spending time with her family here in the United States and in Japan. Kay was proceeded in death by husband, Jerry Hannigan; parents: Chuhei and Matsu; siblings: Umeko, Takeko, Tadayoshi, Shigeo, Yoshie, Mitsue, Sakiko, Teruko, Masao, and grandson Adam Baugh. Kay is survived by her daughters: Patricia (Jimmy) Baugh of Magnolia, Arkansas, Cynthia (Eric) Fox of Layton, Utah, and Laura (Larry) Wetz of Mather, California; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial and interment service at Sacramento Valley National VA Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Sun Oak Senior Living for their compassionate care while Kay was a resident. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kay's name may be made to the .

