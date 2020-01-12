Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kazumi "Corki" Kurita. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kazumi "Corki" Kurita, 98, of Sacramento, California, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, December 17. She was born to the late James Hisamitsu and Hana Kuromiya on January 1, 1921. A loving mother, Corki enjoyed time with her family and friends, dancing, travelling and spending time together. She had many hobbies including sewing, knitting, crocheting, needleworking and others, creating both functional pieces and decorative works of art. Corki was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Nobuo Kurita. She was also predeceased by her sister Kimiye Furuya and two brothers Hiroshi Kuromiya and Yoshito Kuromiya. She is survived by her three children Donna Tewart (John), Richard Kurita (Linda) and Caroline Leonard (Scott) and three grandchildren Michael Kurita (Michelle), Hideko Kurita, Scott Kurita (Alexis); Stephanie Leonard and many nieces and nephews. Born and raised in southern California, Corki relocated to Chicago following her family's internment at Heart Mountain. She was an active member of Christ Church of Chicago (Tri-C) where lifelong friendships were formed. In her retirement in Sacramento she attended Parkview Presbyterian Church and volunteered at the Gleaners and Citrus Heights Police Dept. The staff at ACC Care Center provided care and comfort in her last years. There will be a private family interment at Mountain View Cemetery in Altadena, CA, date to be determined. In lieu of Koden, donations may be made to either Christ Church of Chicago, ACC Care Center of Sacramento, or Parkview Presbyterian Church in Sacramento.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close