August 1, 2020 Maestra Bilingue Keely, left us too soon at age 46. She taught her students to say her name with 2 smiles! With uncommon passion, she loved her students, their parents, her family, music and participating in sports. As an all around gifted athlete, Keely excelled in gymnastics and at age 12 became a California State Champion. In high school she played volleyball, basketball, ran track, and in her senior year she was all conference basketball. At age 17 she entered UC Santa Cruz (UCSC) and played for 4 years on the woman's basketball team and captained the last year. While at UCSC she graduated Summa Cum Laude, earning a Bachelors Degrees in two majors, History and Women's Studies. As a sophomore she spent 1 term in Guatemala to learn the language. She fell in love with the culture and the people and would return there many times over the years. She continued her education at UCSC and received a Masters Degree in Education and a teaching credential with an emphasis on Spanish and Social Sciences. At 22 Keely attended the prestigious Ellen Moyer New Teacher Center and started her bilingual teaching career. Her first teaching job was a 3rd grade class at Alianza School, Watsonville, CA. In Watsonville she brought members of the business community, local politicians, and parents into her classroom to foster greater community spirit. She believed that school should be more than books and lesson plans. She became the driving force behind the creation of Watsonville's Children's Day where the community gathered to celebrate their multi- cultural heritage. Children's Day in Watsonville has now become a tradition. Her years at Alianza propelled her career to the Bay Area where she taught 3rd grade and became a Teacher's Trainer, mentoring teachers from several districts. When Keely returned to the Sacramento area her son Martin was born. He was her greatest joy and no words can express the sadness that Keely, and everyone that knew Martin, felt when he passed away a the age of 21/2. Keely continued to teach in Sacramento at the San Juan Unified School District teaching at Thomas Edison Language Institute, and finally last year at Thomas Dewey. Keely is preceded in death by her son Martin Floegel. She leaves behind her father Ron (Kathleen), mother Jaclyn (Kim), brother Tate (Jordan), aunts Christy (Henry) and Judy (Henry), uncles Jack (Sharon) and Gregg (Sue), cousins Suzanne (Doug), Jessica, Aimee, Catie (Will), Sally (Carson) and Richard (Carolyn). Vaya con dios hija. We will miss you forever.



