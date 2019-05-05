Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith A. Carroll. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Keith A. Carroll, a lifelong resident of Sacramento passed away at his home on April 23, 2019, following a short bout with pneumonia. Keith was born February 26, 1935 to Alvin (Al) W. and his wife Carmel J. (Shields) Carroll and grew up in the house his father and mother had built on 11th Avenue in the Land Park area. Keith had many childhood friends from his neighborhood, but was extremely close with four friends who were all kindergarten classmates, Larry Nisetich (Junior), Geoff Boyd, Jim Lampros (Lamp), and Marvin Fisher (Marv). He maintained these friendships his entire life, out living all but Junior. He recalled fishing for catfish in the ponds in William Land Park, riding his bike in Land Park, attending Saturday matinees at the Tower Theater, working for J. J. Jacobs Cadillac and his father at the "Carroll Brother's Garage" at 5th and L Street. Keith attended Crocker Elementary, Cal Middle School and finishing at C.K. McClatchy, graduating in the class of 1953. Keith spent a two year enlistment on active duty in the U.S. Coast guard as a Seaman and was stationed on the west coast of California (Alameda, SF and Monterey), with one trip to and from Hawaii. After his service, he returned to Sacramento where he eventually started work for the Lily Tulip Cup Company as their northern California representative. He serviced small restaurants and vendors with food service related paper products for over 25 years, retiring at the end of 1980's. Keith's interests included bicycling and on his free time and rode across the state of Iowa at least twice, in a multi day event called "RAGBRAI". He was always amazed at how friendly and welcoming Iowans where. Keith was a 50+ year member of Sacramento Lodge #40, FA&M, Sacramento Valley Scottish Rite and the Ben Ali Shrine. Keith enjoyed the camaraderie of the "Wrecking Crew", participating in numerous parades and event throughout California and Nevada. He was a huge supporter of the Shrine Children's Hospital and was very proud that a Hospital was established here in his hometown. The Hospital was by far his favorite charitable recipient. Keith is survived by his wife of over 20 years, Arlene, her two daughters Julie and Karen, and their families, as well as his son Craig and his family. Friends and family are invited to join Arlene for a memorial luncheon to be held on May 16 at the Casa Garden Restaurant, 2760 Sutterville Road, Sacramento, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the , 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817-2215. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Coast Guard Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

