Keith was born June 10, 1942 and passed suddenly on January 8, 2020. Keith married his childhood sweetheart Connie in 1961. She called him "Dad." They have three children, Margo Hargrove, Michele Rossi and Mark Lamb. He was Poppi to their 8 grandchildren: Kyle, Gwen, Ryan, Zach, Lucia, Gemma, Mack and Margot, and great-grandson Liam. He is also survived by his two sisters Pat Burger and Janet Sackett Capel. Keith was born in Aloha, Oregon and moved to Sacramento at the age of 14. On July 16, 1959, at the age of 17, Keith enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Being in the Marine Corp changed his life. He trained to be an Artillery Surveyor at 29 Palms California in 1962 and rotated to Okinawa with the 1st 8 Inch Howitzer Battery. Cpl Lamb was separated from active duty on April 30, 1963. Finally reunited with his wife Connie and his daughter Margo back in Sacramento during the start of the Vietnam War, Keith could not resist the call to join up with his fellow Marines, so he enlisted in the Marine Reserves and volunteered for extended active duty on October 20, 1965. Keith returned home from Vietnam a Staff Sergeant (E-6) and was discharged August 18, 1967. Awards received include: Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Citations, Good Conduct Metal, National Defense Service Metal, Vietnamese Service Metal w/2 stars, Vietnam Campaign Metal w/devise, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citations; Gallantry Cross w/palm and Civic Action w/palm. He also received Meritorious Mast at Schools Battalion. Back in Sacramento with his growing family, Keith worked as a surveyor for PG&E during the day and spent ten years going to school at night to earn a BS degree from C.S.U. Sacramento. Keith retired in 1993 from PG&E as Regional Land Superintendent. He then worked as a consultant/ contractor with the Yuba County Water Agency and The State Department of Water Resources. For several years he was a Supervisor in the Sacramento County Real Estate Division. Keith was rehired by PG&E in 2002 and retired again in 2008. He then spent several years as the Managing Director of Bender Rosenthal Inc. Keith practiced Tai Chi every morning and read novels every night. He enjoyed pheasant hunting in the fall, bass fishing on Lake Shasta with his crew, and collecting knives. He was known for helping people get jobs and promotions and for being a kind and generous person. However, he was most proud of his children and grandchildren and the love they share for each other. A private service was held on January 16, 2020 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

