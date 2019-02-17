Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keitha June Roper. View Sign

Keitha Roper passed away peacefully January 4, 2019. She was a long time resident of Fair Oaks, California. In her early years she worked for Shell Oil Co., SMUD and later years See's Candies. She loved gardening and was very devoted to family. Her husband Robert Roper preceded her in death. Keitha is survived by her three sons: Craig Roper, wife Susan (Cabodi) Roper, and son Zachary Roper, wife Eliza, Jerry Roper, wife Barbara (Morrow) Roper, and son Jared Roper, David Roper, daughter Jamie (Roper) Bruley, husband James Bruley and son James Jr. Keitha will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life is planned for a future date. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019

