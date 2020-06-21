5/2/2020 In loving Memory of Kelly Dale Hudson Sr. Kelly passed away at home in the early morning of May 2, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. Kelly was born May 23, 1940 to Mary Alice and Joe Wilson Hudson of Myrtle, MS. He was preceded in Death by his parents, brother Sammy and his sister Judy. The family moved west to CA in 1943. They first lived in Benicia and then Martinez. Kelly moved to Vallejo in 1965 where he eventually met his wife Nancy Diane McBride of 50 yrs. Kelly moved his family to Rocklin in 1978 where he worked as a machinist in Auburn until 2007 when he retired. Kelly was an extraordinary and dedicated man in all parts of his life, with family, friends and work. Kelly was also an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He raced short track, flat track, hill climb and enduro's, he won in all types of competitions including the nationals at Salinas Raceway in 1967. Kelly will be deeply missed by all who's lives he touched. Kelly is survived by his wife Nancy Diane, Sons Kirk, Kelly Jr. and Michael; siblings Bill, Mary, Connie & Joe; grandchildren Dale, Jessica, Hope and Oliver, also many nieces & nephews. Kelly was the love of my life so it is only so long for now until we meet again! A heartfelt thank you for all the wonderful help and assistance, we received from Sutter Roseville Hospice.



