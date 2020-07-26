Kelly was suddenly taken from us in a tragic mid air plane collision over lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho on July 5, 2020. She was 61 years old. Preceded in death by her Father Chas Inman USAF retired. Survived by her mother Nancy Inman, sisters Nancy J and Sandy Inman, her brother David Inman (Janna Inman), nieces Carly, Renée, Jenna May, nephew David and life long best friend Vicki Nelson Kuells A celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Hopefully end of September beginning of October. A public Facebook event has been created and will be updated as details develop. https://facebook.com/events/s/
