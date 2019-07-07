Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelly Lorraine Medina. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Kelly Lorraine Medina, age 56 of Arden Park, Sacramento. Kelly passed away on June 17, 2019 in her home. The Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Sacramento, CA located at 3235 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA. Kelly was born in San Jose, CA on October 2, 1962, to Joseph and Frances Medina. She graduated from Rio Americano High School in Sacramento and went on to graduate with a Communication degree from the California State University of Sacramento. Immediately after graduating she began a successful and proud career with United Parcel Service for over twenty years. Kelly was a lover of life, animals, music and the seashore which spanned her entire life. She was passionate about life and lived it to the fullest. Kelly loved her family and her friends and had a rare gift of making new friends wherever she went. Kelly spread so much joy and happiness and brought many smiles and laughter to all. Kelly is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Frances Medina and numerous fur babies including, Chance, Mika, Corky and Shelby. Kelly is survived by her twin sister Lisa Medina and her brother Paul Medina and her nephews and niece, Kyle, Jacob, Adam and Brandon, and her fur baby Buddy. Kelly is riding her horse under the rainbows in heaven now and is at peace. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sacramento SPCA or an animal welfare or rescue of your choice. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the Neptune Society and St. Ignatius Loyola Church.

