Kelly Phyllis Morrow
Kelly Phyllis Morrow was born on June 19, 1962 in Sacramento, California and passed away unexpectedly in her home on June 15, 2020 in Natomas, California at the age of 57. She is survived by her brother Michael Morrow, sister-in-law Kari Morrow, nephews Brandon Morrow, Weston Morrow and his wife Arisa Yonamine Morrow, niece Kylee Morrow and aunt Jane Hehn. Kelly worked for the State of California for 29 years and recently retired. PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (916-725- 2109), directors.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.
