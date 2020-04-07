Kelton was born on August 30, 1957 in Oakland, CA and passed away on March 10, 2020 in Sacramento, CA. He will be dearly missed by his daughters Anjalee, Kamari, Kameela, and Eryn, his grandchildren Kameron, Elena, Alexxa, and Alondra, his brother Eugene, and his life partner Pam. While attending Sacramento State, he became interested in theater and performed in many productions at the University, as well as local stage productions and in San Francisco and Maui. He also did film and commercial work. Kelton's quick wit and humor will be missed by all who knew him. Please remember him with a smile on your lips and a song in your heart.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 7, 2020