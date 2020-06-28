Ken Trevaskis
Ken passed away on April 8, 2020. He was born on August 16, 1937. He graduated from Jackson High School in 1956. He served in the Air Force for four years. He owned and operated a carpet installation business, Custom Carpets, until his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy, son David, daughter Linda (Dave), daughter Laurie (Marty), and five grandchildren, Ashley (Peter), Lauren, Courtney (Pat), Daniel, and Shelby (Jeremy). He loved spending time at his cabin in Lake Tahoe where his memory lives on. Those we love don't go away. Still loved, still missed. Your time with us has come to an end, but cherished evermore as a husband, father, and Papa. At Ken's request, no services were held.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.
