Kenneth C Huff

March 14, 1929 - September 26, 2020

Loomis, California - Our cherished family patriarch has passed. He was the best dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend to all who knew him. He loved his family, his life, his work and his home. He will be missed and never forgotten. A memorial will be held in November.





