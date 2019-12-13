Kenneth Christopher Bodine, 55, of Roseville passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born in New Rochelle, New York. Ken was an Emmy-nominated photojournalist and had reinvented his career for the modern age in the areas of online communications and social media, winning multiple awards for work completed on behalf of his employer, the City of Roseville. Ken was the loving husband of Sharon Sevilla-Bodine. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara; his brother, Michael; and his sister, Lisa. He is survived by his father, Andrew (Nancy Gottshall); his brother, Thomas (Amy Huang); his sister, Kerry (Brian Haven); his mother-in-law and best buddy, Consolacion Sevilla; his brothers-in-law Marvin (Liezl), Milton (Gayzel), and Marmil (Fatima); nieces Katrina, Angelica, Claire, and Gabriela; nephews Rafael and Micheal; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 14, at the Lambert Funeral Home in Roseville. Ken's ashes will be scattered at the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota, where he led camping trips for the Boy Scouts. A portion of his ashes will also be launched into space during Fall 2021 and placed in a permanent memorial on the moon. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Epilepsy Foundation.

