Kenneth Dahlen passed away at the age of 66, on May 18, 2020, in Citrus Heights, CA. Ken was born in Marysville, CA on August 3, 1953. Ken grew up in Yuba City, CA and graduated from Yuba City High school in 1971. He attended college at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, where he studied electrical engineering. While attending he became a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity and was nicknamed Otto by his fraternity brothers. He was an electrical contractor and worked in the ski industry as an electrician for many years. Later in his career he worked as an electrical control technician for TESCO, in Sacramento, CA and retired in 2014. Ken had many interests and hobbies including snow skiing, fly fishing, hunting, and model railroading, and a love for cooking and eating. He also liked to camp and enjoyed many camping trips with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Phyllis Dahlen, and brother Christopher Dahlen. He survived by his brother Jerrold Dahlen (Jill) and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Kenneth was interred in Sutter County Cemetery, Sutter, CA. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.



