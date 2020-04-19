Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth E. Falletti Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth E. Falletti Jr. 72 passed away peacefully at home in Carmichael on 3-30-2020. He had a long illness due to the many side effects of kidney failure and diabetes. Ken lived most of his childhood in Anderson CA. He and his wife Yvonne (Chester) had known each other since second grade when her family moved into the neighborhood. He married in 1967 moved to Sacramento and two years later enrolled at American River College where he got his AA degree. Ken worked at Pacific Bell and retired from there as Branch Telemarketing manager with the Yellow Pages. While working there he received many awards for his leadership and accomplishments including public service as a volunteer at Sutter's Fort. His leadership skills were put to use there when he was manager of several living history programs and along with his wife, founded the original Trader's Fair event held once a year for many years. Ken was primary in the design of the Sutter's Fort Sesquicentennial Belt Buckle and in appreciation of his effort presented with the second buckle produced in the numbered series. Besides having more time to volunteer at Sutter's Fort once Ken retired, he wrote a book for documentation of clothing and life skills of the American Mountain Man then taught himself Button Accordion so he could participate in the fellowship and entertainment of re-enactors and visitors at various rendezvous, historical re-enactments and Sutter's Fort. Ken enjoyed get togethers and events held in states he and many friends would travel to (at least 40 last count) He was known as "Dirty Hand" (baby diaper failure) more than his given name during those years. Ken also became well known as an artisan after teaching himself to build and adorn powder horns with the old handcraft and art of Scrimshaw. His workmanship was featured in many magazines and newspaper articles. He continued to tackle new interests and hobbies always always focusing on Powder horns and early American scrimshaw designs. His work was commissioned by HBO for scrimshaw powder horns to be used in a production for a series later shelved. He was an amazing man gifted of many talents - "Dirty Hand" gone to rendezvous. He is survived by his wife Yvonne, son Jon (Lia), grandchildren Tyler, Samantha and Tony plus soon to be great grandchild Henry Kenneth. His brother John (Jeanean) nephew Dean and nephew W. Laven. Preceded by loving Grandparents Frank and Ruth Veltri, his parents and brother Ronald Laven. In he was loved dearly, in death he is loved still. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the and American Diabetes Association. A tribute to Ken will likely be held at a later date at Rendezvous.

