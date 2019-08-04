Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth E. Leonard. View Sign Service Information Morgan Jones Funeral Home 4200 Broadway Sacramento , CA 95818 (916)-452-4444 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth E. Leonard , born on August 16, 1930, in Smithville, Texas, passed away on July 24, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Kenneth was the son of Hillie L. and Verlie M. Smith (both deceased). He was a 26 year veteran of the United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. He came to Christ at an early age at Gospel Temple Baptist Church in Smithville, Texas, and was a past member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and Grace Missionary Baptist Church. Later in life he became a member of Capitol Christian Center. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Masons, Royal Arch Masons, Shriners and Eastern Star. He attended Prairie View College, earning an Associates Degree. He is survived by his wife, Rose M. Leonard, 4 daughters, Jacquelyn Smith, Brenda Freeman, Cheryl Leonard, and Kennette Goethe, nine grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, two sister-in-laws and two son-in-laws. Public viewing from 4-6pm, and Masonic Service 6-7pm on August 6, 2019, at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on August 7, 2019, at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 9877 Old Placerville Road, Sacramento, CA 95827. The Internment will be on August 8, 2019, at 1:30 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, California 9520.

