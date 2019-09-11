Kenneth was born on August 11, 1962 and passed away on August 20, 2019 at the age of 57. He was the oldest sibling of five and enjoyed cooking, gambling at the casinos and working on his cars. He was preceded in death by his younger brother Frankie Gee, his father Tommy Gee and his grandmother Fung Sau Yu. Kenneth will be dearly missed by his surviving mother Shuet Gee; daughters Michelle and Sophia; sisters Susan Wong, Nancy (Bill) Young and Judy Gee including the grandchildren Jeremiah, Harmony, Annabelle and many nephews and nieces. He will also be missed by his many friends who knew him especially Cynthia Dwitt mother of Michelle. The Gee Family thanks the many friends and families for all their love, support and prayers. Family and friends are welcome to join the Funeral Service on September 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers, Riverside Blvd and 2nd Avenue.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 11, 2019