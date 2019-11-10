Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Ferrie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth John Ferrie, 84, of Barstow and formerly of Sacramento died peacefully on October 29, 2019 at Loma Linda Veterans Hospital. He was born June 15, 1935 in Worcester, Ma to Donald & Hazel Ferrie. He served as a brave and loyal soldier during the Korean War as an Army paratrooper. He retired from the City of Sacramento. He was known for his sense of humor, laughter, amazing memory, intelligence, loving, kind generous spirit and loved dearly by his family and friends. He was an avid bicyclist and horse player esp. the Derby & Triple Crown. Most memorable was his time at Paradise Beach on the Sacramento River playing volleyball. He also loved photography and created memorable photographs. He is survived by his sister, Maureen Wright, nephew, James Arthur Wright, III (Martha Wright); nieces Deborah Severin & Diane Bailey; great-niece Sophia Wright; great-nephew Steven Severin; great-niece Nicole Cartillar; great-niece, Ciara Orrell; great-great nephews, Connor Perryman, Riley Leidel. Preceded in death by his father Donald his mother Hazel his sister Deborah Anne who died in infancy and great-niece Valerie Cartillar Ndoj. Please be kind and forgive someone, call a friend or relative you haven't reached out to, visit a hospice or nursing home resident.

