Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Gary Woo. View Sign

Kenneth Gary Woo, age 88, passed away February 19, 2019. He was born in San Francisco to Sadie Chan Fong and Edward Bok Woo on May 30, 1930. He spent his youth in Chinatown but relocated to Sacramento as a teen and graduated from McClatchy High School, class of 1948. There he met Pat Fong Woo, who was to be his wife of 67 years. Soon after their marriage in 1951, they moved to Riverside CA where Ken served in the Air Force. Upon returning to Sacramento, Ken began his 38-year career with the California Department of Transportation, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed many hobbies, including fishing, golfing, photography, woodworking, and being an early adopter of technology such as the Commodore 64 and the MacIntosh Classic. He is survived by his wife; their three children, Janice, Sheri, and Gary; and grandchildren, Sadie and Frank. The family would like to recognize the efforts of Kaiser Permanente healthcare providers: Dr. Scott Yang, Cardiologist; Dr. Timothy Ngo, Adult Medicine; Katie Whittlesey, RN, Congestive Heart Failure Care Manager (retired); and Lillian Ruvalcaba, CCDS, Senior Pacemaker Technician. A private memorial luncheon will be planned. Charitable contributions may be made in Ken's name to the .

Kenneth Gary Woo, age 88, passed away February 19, 2019. He was born in San Francisco to Sadie Chan Fong and Edward Bok Woo on May 30, 1930. He spent his youth in Chinatown but relocated to Sacramento as a teen and graduated from McClatchy High School, class of 1948. There he met Pat Fong Woo, who was to be his wife of 67 years. Soon after their marriage in 1951, they moved to Riverside CA where Ken served in the Air Force. Upon returning to Sacramento, Ken began his 38-year career with the California Department of Transportation, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed many hobbies, including fishing, golfing, photography, woodworking, and being an early adopter of technology such as the Commodore 64 and the MacIntosh Classic. He is survived by his wife; their three children, Janice, Sheri, and Gary; and grandchildren, Sadie and Frank. The family would like to recognize the efforts of Kaiser Permanente healthcare providers: Dr. Scott Yang, Cardiologist; Dr. Timothy Ngo, Adult Medicine; Katie Whittlesey, RN, Congestive Heart Failure Care Manager (retired); and Lillian Ruvalcaba, CCDS, Senior Pacemaker Technician. A private memorial luncheon will be planned. Charitable contributions may be made in Ken's name to the . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.