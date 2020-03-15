Born Feb 14, 1932 in Boggsville, Pa. Transitioned into eternal life on March 6, 2020. Greeting him with joy mother Grace, father Charles, sister Ruth and brothers Charles(Sonny), and Frederick. He leaves to mourn him wife, Quineth, daughter Tracey, son Kenneth Ray, brother Arthur, cherished grand- children Erika Hamilton, Brian Huisman. Also dear family members Brenda Hamilton, Nancy Konrad, Annabel Hamilton, Ken Gaiser, Nadine Hamilton, Ginger Hamilton and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He was a Navy veteran and was employed by Aerojet for 35 years. Services are planned for later. Rest In Peace, Ken. You are loved.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 15, 2020