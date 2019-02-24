Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Haines Ainsworth. View Sign

Kenneth "Ken" Haines Ainsworth passed away peacefully at home early Thursday morning on February 14, 2019, at the age of 91 years. Ken was born on May 28, 1927 in Los Angeles, California however spent most of his life in Sacramento, California after serving his country in the Army and attending college at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California where he graduated in 1952 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Ken is survived by his wife of 68 years, Coralie and his children, Cindy, Steven, Thomas, Michael and David. Ken will also be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Following Ken's wishes, a private family gathering will be held.

