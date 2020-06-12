Beloved brother Kenneth Herman Cook passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was 75 years old. Ken was born in Jamestown, North Dakota on June 10, 1944 to Wilmer and Anna Cook. The family moved to Sacramento, CA in the summer of 1953. Ken graduated from Norte del Rio High School in 1962. He then attended Sacramento State College where he received his BS in Civil Engineering in 1968. He was a member of the fraternity Signa Alpha Epsilon where he made many lifelong friends. He was in the Navy from 1969-1972. He was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant. He attended National University in San Diego and graduated with an MBA in 1978. He worked in San Diego as an engineer for at least 20 years and made many lifelong friends there. He then worked overseas as an engineer in the Near East and Far East Asia for at least 18 years. He worked in such places as Saudi Arabia, Marshall Islands, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and finally in Cambodia where once again he made many friends. He retired approximately 5-6 years ago. His hobbies were reading, biking, golfing, and especially his 1962 restored Chevy Impala. He enjoyed tooling around the area frequently in his "baby". He is survived by his 91 year old Uncle Elmer Brosz and by his sister Betty J. Cook and many cousins in Northern CA , and Elk Grove, Lodi, North Dakota, and Oklahoma. There will be no services for him as per his wish.



