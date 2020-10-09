Kenneth Horst
October 9, 1931 - September 29, 2020
Sacramento, California - Kenneth J. Horst of Sacramento, passed away September 29, 2020 in Oregon.
The fourth of five boys, Ken was born in French Camp, CA to Amiel and Emma (Zimbelman) Horst. He grew up and attended school in Lodi. Ken served with the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955. He married Connie Avrams in 1955. They raised two children together, Nathan and Robin, in Orangevale. After Connie's death in 1986, Ken married Christine Blodgett. They were married until her passing in 2005. Ken was employed as an electronics technician at Aerojet until his retirement.
Ken is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Tim Hudson of Oregon; brother, Leon Horst; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and companion, Maxine Davis. Ken was preceded in death by son, Nathan Horst and granddaughter, April Stull.
Loving and generous with his time and knowledge, Ken led by example. His family will miss his caring advice and steady guidance.
No services are planned at this time. For full obituary and to share condolences, see www.SpringerandSon.com
Memorial gifts to www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/sacramento