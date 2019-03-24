Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth J. Koyasako D.D.S.. View Sign

Kenneth J. Koyasako passed away at age 60 on March 6, 2019 at home in Sacramento, CA, surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. Born in Sacramento to Suenari and Alma Koyasako, he was the youngest of three siblings. Ken graduated with honors from John F. Kennedy High School, UC Davis and the USC School of Dentistry where he graduated third in his class and was elected to the national dental honor society Omicron Kappa Upsilon. He ran a successful dental practice for 29 years and was chosen by his peers as a Top Dentist as featured in Sacramento Magazine. Ken was beloved by his patients and staff until his illness forced his early retirement. Ken was a committed and devoted husband and father who indulged his wife's love of cats and horses and enjoyed coaching and watching his sons' soccer teams. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping and fishing for anything from bluegill in the canals near his home to tuna on a long-range fishing boat in Mexico. Ken was also a loyal fan of the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Rams. He was gifted in the arts and was a talented self-taught pianist and sax player who played in several bands; a painter; and home chef. Besides fishing, one of his other favorite things was to spend time with his friends enjoying a great dinner and a fine glass of wine. In his retirement, he took up acrylic painting and many of his friends and family were gifted with one of his original pieces. In between treatments, he and Kerry traveled around the world with their trips to Australia and Japan being his favorites. Ken will be dearly missed by his wife Kerry and two sons Kyle (Fera) and Christopher; mother Alma; brother Steve (Goldie Eng); sister Lori Look (Peter); brother-in-law Keith Kamimura (Noreen); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The family would also like to thank the Kaiser South Sacramento Oncology Department and especially the Infusion Center nurses, for their compassion and support throughout Ken's almost six years of treatment. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of koden or flowers, donations may be made to .

