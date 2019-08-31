Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth John Howarth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth John Howarth was born 8/31/51 in Long Beach, CA, the son of Henry and Betty Howarth, and passed away 8/12/19, just before his 68th birthday. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janice Diane Howarth, of 24 years, his son Eric Howarth (married to Becky) and their 2 sons, Iyan (23) and Evyn (22), his daughter Tiara Howarth and her 2 sons, Coby (27) and Holdyn (19), his older sister Brenda Reed and her son Bill (48), his younger sister Carole Nelson and her 3 children, Kitty (46), Frank (41) and Guy (36), his sister-in-law Janice May Howarth and her son Henry (32) and daughter Jana (30). He was preceded in death by his older brother Hank Howarth (husband to Janice May). Ken grew up in Monterey Park, CA and moved to Orangevale, CA in 1979 with his first wife, Deanna Reynolds, of 20 years, and mother of his children, and raised his family there. He attended college, studying communication, and was a graduate of the Dale Carnegie School for Salesmen. He worked 40 years in the high lift and aerial equipment rental business, in many different positions, from sales, training, safety awareness, and management, which took him to many different cities around the country. Ken was very out going and friendly to everyone. He lived life to its fullest, including scuba diving (where he met his second wife, Janice) and was an avid fisherman, loved kayaking, and enjoyed camping with his family. He will be terribly missed by all his neighbors, family and business associates. There will be a private Celebration of Life held on his birthday, where he will be remembered. We love you Ken! May you rest in peace.

