Kenneth John Karley was born on May 8, 1938 in Marysville, CA and passed away on September 13, 2020 in Fair Oaks, CA. Ken is survived by his loving wife Marsha Karley; children Ken Karley Jr. (Stacey), Michelle Henrie (Michael), Timothy Karley (Elise), and Kristine Miller (Aaron); 13 grandchildren; Ben, Adam, Taylor, Elijah, William, Ethan, Ashlee, Karley, Sierra, Megan, John, Austin and Makena and 1 great-grandchild; Amber. A viewing (limited to 10 people or less at a time due to Covid-19 governmental restrictions) will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4-7 pm at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA 95610, 916-725-2109.) A funeral service that will be live-streamed is scheduled for Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10AM. Private family interment at Fair Oaks Cemetery.



