On September 4, 2020, Ken Keating passed away peacefully at the age of 61. Ken was born and raised in Madera, California. He attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Nancy Keating and loving children: Kimberly, Erin, and Amy. He is also survived by his sister, Kay Keating Munn, and his parents, Jim and Marlene Keating. Ken was an avid hiker and was never far from the trail. In recent years he spent much of his time designing and building a beautiful fresh water aquarium. He enjoyed a wonderful career as an electrical engineer, something he truly enjoyed. Ken will be missed immensely by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sierra County Land Trust or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. A guestbook to leave condolences can be found at www.gormleyandsons.com