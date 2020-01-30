Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth L. "Ken" Lonergan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth L. "Ken" Lonergan, former Placer County Superintendent of Schools, has died at the age of 92, January 22 following complications from surgery to repair a broken hip. A Navy veteran and career educator, Ken Lonergan had a distinguished career of 36 years in public education. He started teaching in 1951 in the North Sacramento School District, moving to the Roseville City School system in 1954 where he was a teacher and administrator until he was elected to the position of Placer County Superintendent of Schools in 1967, a position he held for the next 20 years until his retirement in 1987. As Superintendent of Schools, Ken led the development of a number of innovative programs including the 49'er Regional Occupation Program, pooled computerized pupil, personnel and business services and the multi-county pooled purchase program. During his tenure, Placer County Schools Districts were given the opportunity to participate in a self-insurance program and a multi- county special education master plan for students with disabilities. Ken held a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of the Pacific and a Master's degree from California State University, Sacramento. He held California General Elementary, Secondary and Administrative credentials. Ken was affiliated with a number of professional, civic and fraternal organizations including past president and legislative chairman of the California Association of County Superintendents, the California Association of School Administrators, and the California Teachers Association. In 1981 he received a Presidential appointment to serve on the National Vocational Education Advisory Council, a position he held for four years. Ken was an active member of the Roseville Chamber of Commerce, California Council on Children and Youth, the United Way, Roseville Lodge No.22, York Rite Ben Ali Shrine, and the Elks Lodge. Ken was an avid sportsman enjoying fishing in our local lakes and rivers and hunting a variety of game birds. He also enjoyed salmon fishing and would coordinate frequent salmon fishing trips with friends and family. Ken was preceded in death by his son Brian and survived by his wife Vera, son Mark, and daughter in law Kathy. He was the beloved grandfather of James, Erin, Rachel, Amelia and Annie, and great grandfather to Carson, Bodie, Parker and Ruthie. In memory, the family would appreciate donations to the .

