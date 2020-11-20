1/1
Kenneth Lester Funakoshi
1958 - 2020
Sacramento, California - Born to Tadashi Funakoshi and Frances Tsuruda. Survived by daughter Hannah, sister Phyllis Miyata (Greg), brothers Tad and Soames (Sonya), many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. Ken spent his entire career in the automotive industry. He liked to help people. Ken will be remembered for his generosity and genuine good soul. Due to COVID, a celebration of life service is postponed until further notice. Please email your contact info to Kfuno23@gmail.com. Remembrances may be left at www.legacy.com/obituaries/sacbee.


Published in The Sacramento Bee from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BEN SALAS FUNERAL HOME - Galt
149 4TH ST
Galt, CA 95632
(209) 745-1191
