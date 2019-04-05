Kenneth "Kenny" Long was born on 04/04/44, in TN and raised in MO. On 03/30/19. Kenny passed away while surrounded by his family in Elverta, CA. Kenny leaves behind a loving wife of 32 years, 5 children, 7 grandchildren, & 6 great-grandchildren. He was an IronWorker by trade. Kenny was a giving man who had a big heart. The world is a better place for having him in it.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth "Kenny" Long.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 5, 2019