Mayville, WI Died: 12-14-2019 Citrus Heights, CA Ken married, Linda Lea Runions on 06-11-1962 in Sacramento, CA, Linda preceded him in death on 01-07-2015. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Helen Schalinski. His siblings were John, Donald(RIP), Gerald, Diane, Shirley and Judy(RIP). Survived by children, Michael Schalinski(Johanna) and Marc Schalinski. He graduated from Mayville High School in 1956, was a Class Officer, in Homecoming Court, on Prom Committee & Court, in Senior Class Play, Played Football, Basketball, Track and Badger Boys State 3. He was employed by Aerojet for 53 years, and also served in the US Army. Graveside Services to be held on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA at 10:00 am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 28, 2019